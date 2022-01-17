Since that drive was launched in Tamil Nadu on the very same day it was rolled out by the Centre, the government has now completed inoculation for teenage students 100 per cent as regards state-run schools, the Minister told reporters.
In private schools and other institutions like the polytechnic colleges, students of that age group are being vaccinated continuously, he noted. In total, 76 per cent students in the 15-18 age bracket have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu (first dose) and it is a matter of big satisfaction, he said.
