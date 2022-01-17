Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu: All children in 15-18 age grp in gvt schools vaccinated

Tamil Nadu: All children in 15-18 age grp in gvt schools vaccinated

In total, 76 per cent students in the 15-18 age bracket have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu
06:24 PM IST

All students in the age group of 15-18 years in all government schools in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccine, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. 

As far as government schools in Tamil Nadu are concerned, the vaccination for students in the 15 to 18 age group was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on January 3, the Minister said. 

Since that drive was launched in Tamil Nadu on the very same day it was rolled out by the Centre, the government has now completed inoculation for teenage students 100 per cent as regards state-run schools, the Minister told reporters. 

In private schools and other institutions like the polytechnic colleges, students of that age group are being vaccinated continuously, he noted. In total, 76 per cent students in the 15-18 age bracket have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu (first dose) and it is a matter of big satisfaction, he said. 

