Tamil Nadu: All colleges to conduct semester exams online from February 1. Details here1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- The Tamil Nadu government said that the semester exams in all colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20
In view of surging Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that the semester exams in all colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that the government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after February 20.
"Semester exams in colleges of Tamil Nadu will be held online from Feb 1 to Feb 20. The exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically. The government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after Feb 20," said Ponmudi.
Earlier on January 16, the state government announced that schools would remain closed till January 31. The State Government had also postponed the exams that were scheduled from January 19.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said the state has vaccinated all school students aged between 15-18 years with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday added 29,870 coronavirus infections, pushing the caseload to 30,72,666 while 33 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,145 as the state continued to report an upward tick in new COVID-19 cases.
Recoveries went up to 28,48,163 with 21,684 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 1,87,358 active cases, a medical bulletin said. Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 7,038 followed by Coimbatore 3,653, Chengalpet 2,250, Kanyakumari 1,248, Thiruvallur 1,016, and Salem 1,009 while the remaining was spread across other districts.
Those who tested positive, included 22 returnees, from domestic and one individual from Nigeria. A total of 1,54,282 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,02,90,114, the bulletin said.
