Amid the violence over the death of the girl, lots of rumours are being spread over social media. "Chief Minister has called officials to make team probe regarding this violence as per High Court Judge note," said Velu. That team will investigate in detail and according to law actions will be taken, he added. There have been a few protests outside the school premises. "In a democratic state protest is respectable. They should have protested in a peaceful manner. But in the name of protesters, 67 vehicles including school buses, cars, tractors, JCB, and Lorry were set on fire by protesters. Police vehicles were also set on fire," he added.