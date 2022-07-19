Tamil Nadu: The Directorate of Matriculation sent notice to 987 private schools, seeking explanation from them over the closing of schools against government's advice
After the violence that followed the death of class 12 girl in the Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools were instructed to remain closed in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi, news agency ANI reported. However, the Directorate of Matriculation sent notice to 987 private schools, seeking explanation from them over the closing of schools against government's advice.
Notably, the state witnessed massive turmoil as violence broke out in Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice for the dead student. Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu informed that school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested over the death of a student and failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu on Monday condemned the violence that broke out in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district after a class 12 student died by suicide. "Unfortunate incident happened in Sakthi ECR International School. One girl died. Her parents raised questions about her death and filed a petition also in Court. Even they protested at Kallakurichi. Over 108 persons got injured in the Kallakurichi violence. District Administration and Police Department controlled the situation," said EV Velu.
Amid the violence over the death of the girl, lots of rumours are being spread over social media. "Chief Minister has called officials to make team probe regarding this violence as per High Court Judge note," said Velu. That team will investigate in detail and according to law actions will be taken, he added. There have been a few protests outside the school premises. "In a democratic state protest is respectable. They should have protested in a peaceful manner. But in the name of protesters, 67 vehicles including school buses, cars, tractors, JCB, and Lorry were set on fire by protesters. Police vehicles were also set on fire," he added.
