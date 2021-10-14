The Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday that the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions will continue across the state till 31 October, but with certain relaxations.

As per a new order, all shops and hotels can now stay open till 11 pm. Further, all religious organisations can operate on all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A maximum of 100 people are allowed in wedding functions and 50 people for funerals.

The government has also decided to reopen beaches in the state from 1 November.

Prior to this, extending the Covid curfew, the Tamil Nadu authorities had said that social, political, cultural gatherings, festivals, the consecration of places of worship would continue to be prohibited.

However, they allowed the resumptions of physical classes for the students of classes 1 to 8 will resume from 1 November.

A decision to this effect was taken considering the views expressed by the health experts, educationists, and parents that the absence of formal schooling has caused huge loss of learning as well as depression among the school children, state Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

Regular classes for the students of 9 to 12 have been going on.

CM Stalin has urged people to be cautious during the ensuing festival season and to avoid visiting crowded places to prevent a third wave of Covid-19.

This comes as a recent serosurvey revealed a week ago that Tamil Nadu has witnessed an increase in the overall seroprevalence among the people at 70%.

In the earlier state-wide serosurveys conducted by the health department in October-November 2020, the seropositivity was at 32% while in March-April 2021 it was 29%.

Covid situation in state

Tamil Nadu reported 1,280 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning.

According to the state health bulletin, the total active cases stand at 15,650 after 1,453 more people recovered from the disease. The total number of people discharged so far is 26,30,654.

Further, the total number of people tested by RT-PCR stand at 1,38,228, taking the cumulative tests conducted until now to 4, 79,64,847.

