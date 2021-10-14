A maximum of 100 people are allowed in wedding functions and 50 people for funerals.
The government has also decided to reopen beaches in the state from 1 November.
Prior to this, extending the Covid curfew, the Tamil Nadu authorities had said that social, political, cultural gatherings, festivals, the consecration of places of worship would continue to be prohibited.
However, they allowed the resumptions of physical classes for the students of classes 1 to 8 will resume from 1 November.
A decision to this effect was taken considering the views expressed by the health experts, educationists, and parents that the absence of formal schooling has caused huge loss of learning as well as depression among the school children, state Chief Minister MK Stalin said.
Regular classes for the students of 9 to 12 have been going on.