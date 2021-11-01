Tamil Nadu government on Monday said only green crackers will be allowed to be burst on Diwali on November 4.

The Tamil Nadu government further announced time slots of two hours (6 AM-7 AM and 7 PM-8 PM), during which firecrackers can be lighted.

The Supreme Court has recently banned bursting of firecrackers saying it causes pollution. However, the court recently clarified that there is no blanket ban and only those crackers containing Barium salts are prohibited.

“It is made clear that there is no total ban on use of firecrackers. Only those firecrackers are banned which are found to be injurious to health and affecting the health of the citizens, more particularly the senior citizens and the children," the SC said.

The court said if states and UTs fail to implement its order, it will be viewed seriously. The top court further directed the states to use electronic, print media and local cable services to alert citizens on its directions on manufacture, use and sale of banned firecrackers.

Following the top court order, many states and union territories have issued fresh guidelines banning firecrackers.

While Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Assam imposed a complete ban on firecrackers, many states including Punjab, Karnataka have allowed green crackers with restricted timings.

