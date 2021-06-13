Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu govt further eases Covid curbs from tomorrow amid lockdown. Details here

Tamil Nadu govt further eases Covid curbs from tomorrow amid lockdown. Details here

Last week also the Tamil Nadu government announced relaxations along with the extension of the lockdown till June 21
2 min read . 04:14 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Tamil Nadu lockdown: The tea shops can function from 6 am to 5 pm, but only takeaway services are permitted
  • Tamil Nadu government has also permitted to reopen sweet and savoury shops from 8 am till 2 pm

The Tamil Nadu government has eased more Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in the state's 27 districts, including Chennai on Sunday. The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has allowed tea shops to reopen from June 14, Monday.

The tea shops can function from 6 am to 5 pm, but only takeaway services are permitted, the CM said in a statement and appealed to people to use vessels and avoid using plastic bags to take home the hot beverage.

Tea stalls were closed from May 10 due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Besides, the state government has also permitted to reopen sweet and savoury shops from 8 am till 2 pm. Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function in the state.

Offices of building construction firms are also allowed to work with a 50% workforce, he added. Construction work has also been allowed already.

To help people avail a host of government services like getting certificates for various purposes, e-service centres would also operate from Monday, the Chief Minister said.

Last week also the Tamil Nadu government announced relaxations along with the extension of the lockdown till June 21. Barring 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions respectively, the fresh relaxations would be applicable in the rest of 27 districts including Chennai and other nearby districts.

Here's what other things would be reopened in Tamil Nadu from June 14:

  • The Tamil Nadu government-run Tasmac shops would operate between 10 am and 5 pm in 27 districts.
  • Parks and playgrounds will be reopened from 6 am to 9 am daily.
  • Salons, spas, and barbershops are permitted to function till 5 pm without air-conditioning.
  • Repair shops, agricultural products, pump sets and other farm essentials will be allowed from Monday, June 14.
  • Other essential services like security services, plumbers, and electricians have also been allowed in the state.

