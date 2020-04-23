Tamil Nadu and Haryana have bent corona curves, Delhi close to bending

When India went under a country-wide lockdown on March 25, confirmed coronavirus cases were doubling every four days. The doubling rate went up in early-April to three days but has since slowed down to nine days.

Compared to Singapore and Bangladesh, which now have a doubling rate of 5 days, India has a slower trajectory. But compared to Indonesia, which has a doubling rate of 11 days, India’s doubling rate is still faster.

An analysis of the seven-day rolling averages of case counts across affected countries suggests that India’s trajectory remains steeper than several others in the continent. Compared to many other countries, India has seen faster growth in new infections and fatalities in the seven days till Wednesday, the Mint Covid Tracker shows.

An analysis of the seven-day rolling averages for states shows that Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat are now emerging as the major hotspots in the country. But Tamil Nadu and Haryana appear to be bending their curves. The seven-day rolling averages help smooth volatility and daily reporting, and are useful to gauge trends over time. Only active cases (excluding deaths and recoveries) have been considered for the state-level analysis.

Active cases in Maharashtra have been doubling in nine days (using the rolling average analysis), and in Gujarat, cases are doubling in six days.

In contrast, the doubling rate has slowed to nineteen days in Tamil Nadu and seventeen days in Haryana. The doubling rate in Delhi stands at fourteen days, and it may be quite close to bending its curve as well.

Currently, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi are leading in terms of active cases among all states. A week ago, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh were among the top four states in terms of active cases but they are no longer among the top four.

The extent of testing has been uneven across states. As testing gets ramped up across states, the number of reported cases and the state-wise distribution of cases could change significantly in the coming days.

Among cities, Mumbai in Maharashtra had the most number of cases, with nearly 3,746 confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening. Neighbouring Thane had 477. Pune too has emerged as a major hotspot in the state and the country, with 945 cases.

Delhi follows Mumbai in the list of most affected cities nationally with 1,848 cases. Delhi and Mumbai together account for 26 percent of the confirmed cases nationally. These two cities also account for 27 percent of deaths so far. Ahmedabad in Gujarat with 1,518 cases and Indore in Madhya Pradesh with 923 cases are the other major hotspots. The top five cities together account for 42 percent of confirmed cases and 55 percent of deaths nationally. Data for all cities have been aggregated from district-wise case data compiled by howindialives.com.

Over the past week, confirmed cases in Surat rose nearly four-fold to 415. Jodhpur also saw a significant jump in cases in the seven days till Wednesday, with cases more than doubling to 312.

Among India’s biggest cities, Kanpur, Nagpur, and Bengaluru have relatively fewer cases at the moment, compared to others. But it is worth keeping in mind that the regional and city-wise distribution of cases could change over the next few weeks as testing expands.

The Mint Covid Tracker will run every week in the print edition. For daily updates to the tracker, visit https://www.livemint.com/topic/mint-covid-tracker