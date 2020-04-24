Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ordered tightening of the lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur and Salem in view of the rising coronavirus cases , news Agency ANI reported. The decision was taken after Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the coronavirus spread in the state.

Palaniswami said in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai the lockdown will be implemented strictly between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from April 26-29. While, in the case of Tiruppur and Salem the lockdown will be between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April 26-28. Online food delivery will be allowed in these five cities during the complete lockdown, stated CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

"Complete lockdown to be enforced in Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM&9PM. In Salem&Tiruppur, complete lockdown will be enforced from April 26 & April 28 between 6 AM & 9 PM. Online food delivery to be allowed: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami." ANI tweeted.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has 1,629 coronavirus cases, including 662 cured/discharged/migrated and 18 deaths Chennai has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 303 confirmed infections, followed by Coimbatore with 133 cases, Tiruppur with 109 virus infections till date, Dindugal (76), Erode (70)

