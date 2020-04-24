Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ordered tightening of the lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur and Salem in view of the rising coronavirus cases, news Agency ANI reported. The decision was taken after Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the coronavirus spread in the state.
Palaniswami said in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai the lockdown will be implemented strictly between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from April 26-29. While, in the case of Tiruppur and Salem the lockdown will be between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April 26-28. Online food delivery will be allowed in these five cities during the complete lockdown, stated CM Edappadi Palaniswami.
"Complete lockdown to be enforced in Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM&9PM. In Salem&Tiruppur, complete lockdown will be enforced from April 26 & April 28 between 6 AM & 9 PM. Online food delivery to be allowed: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami." ANI tweeted.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has 1,629 coronavirus cases, including 662 cured/discharged/migrated and 18 deaths Chennai has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 303 confirmed infections, followed by Coimbatore with 133 cases, Tiruppur with 109 virus infections till date, Dindugal (76), Erode (70)