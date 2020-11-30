Tamil Nadu announces fresh relaxations from December 1: 10 points

Tamil Nadu today extended the Covid-19 lockdown till 31 December 2020 subject to certain relaxations. Extending curbs till December 31 in containment zones and for international air travel, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed to the public to wear masks and maintain hygiene to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Easing curbs further, K Palaniswami said social, political and entertainment events would be allowed in auditoriums and announced opening of colleges for final year undergradute students from December 7.

Tamil Nadu announces several relaxations: 10 things to know

1) Beaches including Chennai's Marina Beach and tourist places will be opened for public after December 14.

2) Swimming pools would be allowed to operate for training purposes, effective December 1.

3) Undergraduate final year classes for all colleges and universities including arts, science, technology, engineering, agriculture, fisheries and veterinary and hostels for them are permitted to start December 7, the Chief Minister said.

4) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami further added that from the same day, classes for UG and postgraduate medical and para-medical courses shall begin.

5) Classes for freshers who enroll during the current 2020-21 academic year would however, begin from 1 February 2021.

6) Exhibition centres would be allowed to function for 'business to business' purposes.

7) Social, political and entertainment programmes shall be allowed from December 1 to 31 after obtaining prior permission from authorities.

8) The number of participants for events at auditoriums should be confined to a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the total seating capacity. Permission should be obtained from the police commissioner in Chennai and from district collectors in the rest of Tamil Nadu for indoor functions.

9) A decision on allowing events in open spaces would be taken in keeping with the pace of virus spread in the coming days.

10) Barring those from neighbouring Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, e-registration shall continue to be applicable for people visiting Tamil Nadu from all other states.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new Covid-19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stood at 7,80,505 while discharges reached 7,57,750 and the death toll stood at 11,703. There are 11,052 active cases in the state.

