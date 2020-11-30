Tamil Nadu announces fresh relaxations from December 1: 10 points

Tamil Nadu today extended the Covid-19 lockdown till 31 December 2020 subject to certain relaxations. Extending curbs till December 31 in containment zones and for international air travel, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed to the public to wear masks and maintain hygiene to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Easing curbs further, K Palaniswami said social, political and entertainment events would be allowed in auditoriums and announced opening of colleges for final year undergradute students from December 7.