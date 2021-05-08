The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that a full lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks, starting 10 May.

The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

In view of the new restrictions, the government has allowed all shops and establishments to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on 8 and 9 May.

During the lockdown, all grocery shops, shops selling meat and fish will function from 6 am until 12 pm. All commercial establishments apart from these have been ordered shut.

Restaurants have been allowed to stay open only for takeaway services. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed.

In addition to this, all hotels and lodges will remain closed to the public. They will be open only for business visitors and for medical reasons.

All non-essential services in the state department will remain shut. Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will function.

All beaches across the state will remain shut.

Inter-district and intra-district bus services run by the government and private players are prohibited. Taxi services and auto services are also not allowed to operate.

Those travelling for weddings, funerals, interviews and job opportunities and hospitals are required to e-register.

All e-commerce services except those that supply food (Swiggy, Zomato) and Dunzo will be prohibited during the complete lockdown.

Restrictions on cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall continue.

The announcement comes a day after the state recorded 26,465 new Covid-19 cases in the biggest single-day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965. State capital Chennai accounted for 6,738 of the new infections, totalling 3,77,042.

Fatality count also reached a record high at 197, taking the cumulative death toll to 15,171.

The Union health ministry said on Friday that Tamil Nadu is among the states showing an upward trend in daily new cases.

The southern state had earlier extended a night curfew and complete Sunday lockdown orders until further orders.





