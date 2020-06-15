Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu announces 'full' lockdown in Chennai, other parts as coronavirus cases rise
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaks to media at Greater Chennai Corporation Office in Chennai (ANI)
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaks to media at Greater Chennai Corporation Office in Chennai (ANI)

Tamil Nadu announces 'full' lockdown in Chennai, other parts as coronavirus cases rise

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2020, 04:25 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The intense lockdown in parts of the state will be observed from 19 to 30 June
  • This period of 'full lockdown' will cover areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced 'maximised restricted lockdown' from 19 to 30 June in four districts of the state, including Chennai in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This 12-day period of intense lockdown, starting from 19 June, will cover areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The announcement came after a cabinet meeting, which included the CM and health experts.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases, especially in the past week.

On Sunday, the state recorded over 1,900 more novel coronavirus cases in a single day for the third day in a row. With over 1,974 patients reporting positive for the virus in last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count reached 44,661, according to the state's health department.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 435 after 38 fatalities were recorded since Saturday, it added.


