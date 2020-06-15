Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced 'maximised restricted lockdown' from 19 to 30 June in four districts of the state, including Chennai in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This 12-day period of intense lockdown, starting from 19 June, will cover areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The announcement came after a cabinet meeting, which included the CM and health experts.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases, especially in the past week.

On Sunday, the state recorded over 1,900 more novel coronavirus cases in a single day for the third day in a row. With over 1,974 patients reporting positive for the virus in last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count reached 44,661, according to the state's health department.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 435 after 38 fatalities were recorded since Saturday, it added.





