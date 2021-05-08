As Covid cases continue to rise, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a full lockdown in the state for two weeks, starting 10 May to control the spread of the disease. The lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

Tamil Nadu recorded 26,465 new Covid-19 cases in the biggest single-day spike so far on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965 while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171. Chennai accounted for 6,738 new infections, totalling 3,77,042 till date.

Here is the list of new restrictions:

-Shops selling grocery, vegetables, meat and fish will function from 6 am till 12 pm.

-Restaurants allowed to stay open only for takeaway services.

-The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed.

-All non-essential services in state department will remain shut.

-Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will function.

-Restrictions on cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall continue.

-Inter-district and intra-district bus services run by the government and private players are prohibited.

-All beaches across the state will remain shut.

-Taxi services and auto services are also not allowed to operate.

-People need to carry documents to prove their travel for weddings, funerals, hospitals will be allowed.

-E-commerce activities other than supply of essentials disallowed.

-E-registration continue to be implemented to monitor those coming to the state.

