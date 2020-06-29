Tamil Nadu saw another daily high in novel coronavirus cases today after the state recorded nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the fifth day in a row that Tamil Nadu has recorded daily highs. The second-highest numbers in a single day were 3,940 new virus cases reported on Sunday.

With 3,949 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has now reached 86,224, according to state's health department.

The death toll in the southern state increased to 1,141 after 62 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the authorities added.

Of the new cases reported, 16 passengers who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 108 passengers who arrived from other Indian states by rail, road or air, tested positive in the state as well. Most of these returnees were from Karnataka (2).

Active cases in the state have reached 37,331 while as many as 47,749 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 2,212 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 53,124 patients are males, 33,079 are females and 21 are transgender patients.

There are 90 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 43 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 30,005 samples were tested today. Over 10.5 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The Covid-19 count in the national capital also crossed 83,000 on Sunday. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than 1.6 lakh cases so far and over 7,400 virus-related deaths.

