Tamil Nadu anti-NEET row continues: Health Minister says Governor has nothing to do with bill anymore1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Health Minister criticises Governor's statement on anti-NEET bill, says it's with the President now.
Debate over the Tamil Nadu anti-NEET bill continued on Sunday with Health Minister Ma Subramanian insisting it had nothing to do with Governor RN Ravi. The remarks came in the wake of the latter's assertion that he would “never, ever" clear the bill.
