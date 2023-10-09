Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Tamil Nadu: Arrested minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalised again

Tamil Nadu: Arrested minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalised again

Livemint

  • He was shifted from the prison to the hospital, police sources said without elaborating.

Arrested minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalised again

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was again admitted to a government hospital on Monday. However, the police did not elaborate on why he was shifted from the prison to the hospital

The minister is currently lodged in the Puzhal prison in Tamil Nadu, after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering scam.

(This is a developing news)

Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 09:29 AM IST
