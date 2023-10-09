Tamil Nadu: Arrested minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalised again

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was again admitted to a government hospital on Monday. However, the police did not elaborate on why he was shifted from the prison to the hospital {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister is currently lodged in the Puzhal prison in Tamil Nadu, after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering scam.

(This is a developing news)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

