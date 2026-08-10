Tamil Nadu Assembly approves CM Vijay's resolution mandating ‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu’ at govt functions, institutions

In a rare show of unity, a resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to mandate that the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, be played at the beginning of government functions was unanimously approved by the state Assembly on Monday.

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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the Congress, extended support to the resolution moved by Vijay in the state Legislative Assembly, news agency ANI reported.

Moving the resolution, Vijay said the State Song must be the top priority in the state and added, "Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one. Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is our state right."

Tamil Nadu CM seeks support for mandating State Song Vijay urged members of the Assembly to extend their unanimous support to the resolution, noting that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will not compromise on protecting the pride of the State Song.

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He added, "The TVK government will not compromise when it comes to protecting the pride of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu. Saying that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu should be sung first does not need to become a political debate. Leaving aside party differences, all members must come together and extend their support to this resolution."

Under the proposed resolution, the State Song will be sung before programmes held at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings across Tamil Nadu commence.

The resolution also highlighted that Tamil is one of the world’s oldest classical languages and that Tamil civilisation represents one of the world’s oldest cultural traditions

The resolution notes that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu", the invocation to Mother Tamil from Manonmaniam Sundaranar's 1891 play "Manonmaniam", was officially introduced through a government order issued on November 23, 1970, which directed that it be sung at the start of government functions.

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It also stated that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" was formally accorded the status of State Song on December 21, 2021, and that its mandatory singing before the commencement of programmes at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in Tamil Nadu was ordered.

The resolution comes amid observations from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a July 9 letter concerning the rendition of the State Song. It also comes days after a fresh controversy erupted over the State Song being played in third place at a university function.

Row over Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being moved to third place at TN varsity Earlier in July, a fresh controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after the state anthem, 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu', was placed third in the order of proceedings at the convocation of the state-run Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, which was attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

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State Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan boycotted the ceremony in protest, news agency PTI reported.

Citing university sources, PTI added that the university followed instructions from the Governor's office and that the ceremony began with 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem, while 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' was sung last during the inauguration.

The move was criticised by C T R Nirmal Kumar, Minister for Electricity and Energy Resources, who said the state government would strictly prioritise the State Song, calling for an end to the unnecessary political controversy.

Vande Mataram mandated at official events According to Hindustan Times, the MHA issued a fresh advisory directing states and Union Territories to "strictly comply" with the directive issued in January to play "Vande Mataram", the national song, before the National Anthem at official events.

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(with agency inputs)

AIADMK Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Tamil Nadu Assembly approves CM Vijay's resolution mandating ‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu’ at govt functions, institutions