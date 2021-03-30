Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Why DMK-led alliance has an edge

The upcoming state elections in Tamil Nadu has very high stakes for the key contenders to power. For incumbent chief minister, Edapaddi K. Palaniswami, and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, this is a fight to establish their position as the rightful heirs to the legacy of J. Jayalalitha after the drubbing their party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) received in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For their chief opponent, M. K. Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK), this is an equally important fight to establish his own position within his family and party as the rightful heir to the legacy of M. Karunanidhi, and to reinvigorate a party that has been out of power in the state for a decade.