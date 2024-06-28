Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET amid ‘paper leak and grace marks’ row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin introduced a resolution opposing NEET in the Assembly. Regional parties supported the resolution, including CPI(M), MMK, MDMK, and TVK. DMK MP Kanimozhi reiterated the demand to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously approved a resolution opposing the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, calling on the central government to abolish NEET and permit state governments to conduct medical admissions based on class 12 marks, as was the practice before NEET's implementation.

Amidst the uproar over the paper leak issue and the unexpected postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 exam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced the resolution.

Several regional parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, supported the resolution.

Earlier, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi reiterated the call to "exempt" Tamil Nadu from NEET, the medical admission exam conducted nationwide by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Tamil Nadu has been consistently saying that we do not want NEET. Now it is proved that NEET is not a fair examination, and students are losing so much because of NEET. We want NEET to be abolished. We have passed a resolution in our Assembly, and it is still pending with the President for signature," said Kanimozhi as quoted by ANI.

The NEET-UG 2024 examination, organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, was held at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 international locations, with over 23 lakh candidates participating. An extraordinary 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, sparking widespread protests nationwide.

The Ministry of Education announced the formation of a high-level expert committee tasked with recommending reforms for the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and improving the operations of the NTA.

The Opposition leaders created a ruckus in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examinations and the ‘failure’ of NTA that conducts the exams.

Members of Parliament (MPs) from Opposition parties, including the Congress, moved adjournment motions demanding discussion on the issues in both the Houses, a demand that was rejected.

 

