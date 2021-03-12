This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam president expressed confidence that the people of his constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly polls by voting for him.
"My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," Haasan said.