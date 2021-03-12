Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South constituency

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South constituency

Indian actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party, attends a media briefing ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections in Chennai on February 27, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Staff Writer

Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Kamal Haasan expressed confidence that the people of Coimbatore South constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly polls by voting for him

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Friday said its president Kamal Haasan would make his electoral debut from Coimbatore South constituency in the upcoming assembly elections on April 6.

Releasing the second list of MNM's candidates Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the actor-turned-politician made the announcement of his electoral debut from Coimbatore South constituency in Chennai today.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan shows the party's election symbol 'Torch' during a campaign ahead of the assembly election, in Chennai on Friday.
Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam president expressed confidence that the people of his constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly polls by voting for him.

"My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," Haasan said.

