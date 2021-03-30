Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has been injured in a car accident near the Surianallur toll gate in Dharapuram on Tuesday.

69-year-old Dhanapal was accompanied by state minister SP Velumani. Both were on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharapuram town of Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu to campaign for BJP state president L Murugan.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via