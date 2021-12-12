Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple administration on Sunday withdrew its order stating that only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to enter the temple.

The temple administration had on Saturday said that only fully Covid-19 vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu from 13 December.

"Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores," the order issued by the District collector read.

The notice had further stated that the district administration has been taking measures to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centres.

Earlier, the administration had given one week's time to people to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"One week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," the District Collector had said.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has administered as many as 7,46,84,956 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics