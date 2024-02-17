 Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns | Mint
Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns

Cotton candy sales banned in Tamil Nadu as cancer-causing chemicals found; Health minister directs strict measures by food safety officers.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian has ordered all food safety officers to take required measures and strict action. (Photo via Pixabay)Premium
Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian has ordered all food safety officers to take required measures and strict action. (Photo via Pixabay)

The Tamil Nadu government has implemented a ban on the sale of cotton candy after test reports revealed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals. State health minister M Subramanian also ordered food safety officers to take required measures and strict action.

More to come…

Published: 17 Feb 2024, 03:35 PM IST
