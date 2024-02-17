Breaking News
Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns
Cotton candy sales banned in Tamil Nadu as cancer-causing chemicals found; Health minister directs strict measures by food safety officers.
The Tamil Nadu government has implemented a ban on the sale of cotton candy after test reports revealed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals. State health minister M Subramanian also ordered food safety officers to take required measures and strict action.
