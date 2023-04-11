Tamil Nadu bans online gaming, imposes fine up to ₹10 lakh, 3-year jail term2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM IST
- In Tamil Nadu, any person indulging in online gambling/online games of chance with money or other stakes shall be punished with imprisonment
Tamil Nadu has banned online gambling after state governor RN Ravi gave his assent to the Bill. With the Governor clearing the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, a gazette notification would follow.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×