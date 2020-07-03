After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu became the second state in India to record over 1 lakh coronavirus cases. The southern state added over 4,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. At least 4,329 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the southern state in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 102,721.

Coronavirus claimed 64 lives in the state today. The death toll from the COVID-19 disease increased to 1,385.

The state government earlier extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the containment areas till the month-end. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced free rations for family card holders for July also. The tokens for obtaining the essential items would be distributed at the door-steps of beneficiaries between July 6 and 9. The ration shops will start distributing commodities from July 10.

Palaniswami said rice cardholders would get their entitlements as they received during April, May and June. The other cardholders would receive 1 kg each of sugar and tur dal and a litre of edible oil. “For those living within COVID-19 containment zones, the essential supplies, as per their entitlement, would be delivered at their door-steps," Mr. Palaniswami said.













