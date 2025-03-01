The Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday, March 1, received a bomb threat. Responding to the report, in an immediate response the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services have started a search operation, reported the news agency ANI.

According to the agency report, Delhi Fire Services have not found any suspicious items so far as the search operation is still underway.

As per a Thanthi TV report, cited by the news portal DT Next, Delhi police received the bomb threat through an email.

Mumbai Bomb Threats Earlier on Friday, February 28, Maharashtra's Mumbai police received a bomb threat from a Pakistani number, threatening to attack Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported the news agency ANI, citing officers aware of the development.

According to the agency report citing Mumbai Police, the person identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza.

“Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, threatening to attack Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis,” said Mumbai Police, as per the news report.

Worli Police Station registered a case in this matter and launched an official investigation, according to the report, and further investigation is underway on this development.

In February, Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also received a death threat. To which the Deputy CM responded that he is not new to these threats.

FIR filed after New York-Delhi flight receives bomb threat

“Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats... I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli,” said Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, cited the news agency.