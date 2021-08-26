Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu: Bill seeking 7.5% quota for govt school students in professional courses tabled in parliament

Tamil Nadu: Bill seeking 7.5% quota for govt school students in professional courses tabled in parliament

Class 12 students at a school in Chennai
02:46 PM IST

Students who have studied in the state government schools from class 6 to class 12 will be able to avail of the quota for admissions to UG courses offered in universities, private colleges, government-aided and government colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday introduced a bill in the state assembly, seeking 7.5% reservation to government school students for admissions into professional courses like engineering, agriculture, fisheries and law.

Students who have studied in the state government schools from class 6 to class 12 will be able to avail the quota for admissions to UG courses offered in universities, private colleges, government-aided and government colleges. 

A commission headed by the retired Delhi High Court Chief Justice T Murugesan was set up to look into the matter, identify steps to be taken to increase the enrollment rate of such students and make appropriate solutions and recommendations.

In order to implement the recommendations of the commission, a 7.5% quota for professional courses is being given to students of government schools like it was given for medical admissions.

The state cabinet committee had earlier this month announced the decision and mentioned that legislation in this regard will be tabled during the ensuing budget session.

It was unanimously welcomed by AIADMK on Thursday. 

Speaking at the assembly, CM Stalin said that the number of students from government schools entering professional courses is very low due to their poor family background and lack of awareness.

In 2020-21, only 0.83% of government students were admitted in Anna University, 6.31% and 0.44% in government and aided engineering colleges respectively, 3% in veterinary sciences, 3.7% in fisheries, 4.89% in agriculture, and less than 1% in National Law University, Trichy. 

Stalin recalled how in 2006 the then DMK government cancelled the entrance exam for professional courses considering the welfare of the students from rural areas. 

"There are many difficulties in government school students in getting into professional courses. They have to compete with students from private schools," the CM said.

