IAF Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday said that the Court of Inquiry of Tamil Nadu Chopper crash will be a fair process. He said that the tri-services inquiry team will probe “every single angle" to find out the reason for the chopper crash that killed General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife, and 12 other armed forces personnel, at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal in Telangana, Chaudhari said the probe will take “a few more weeks" and he would not like to preempt any of the findings of the court of inquiry by commenting on it.

"I wouldn't like to pre-empt any findings of Court of Inquiry as it's a thorough process. It's a mandate to investigate every single angle & look into every single aspect of what could've gone wrong and come out with suitable recommendations and findings," Air Cheif Marshal Chaudhari said.

He further informed that the VVIP protocols will be revised and reviewed based on the finding of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash. "After Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash the VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the enquiry. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it," IAF Chief VR Chaudhari added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh started an investigation into the helicopter crash.

On issue with China, the IAF Chief said that the stand-off continues, but disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Ladakh. "The Air Force will continue to maintain deployment. We are prepared to take on any challenge that we may face in that area," he added.

On the arrival of Rafale jets, the IAF chief said that France has delivered 32 of the 36 Rafale aircraft, so far. Out of the remaining four, three will arrive in February, he said adding, "Last aircraft which will have India-specific enhancements will be delivered after all its trials conclude. We discussed with Defence Minister, future maintenance issues of Rafale and setting up of D-level maintenance in India".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.