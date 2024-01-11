Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has been booked for allegedly promoting religious enmity between two groups. Dharmapuri police registered a case against him under section 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) in Bommidi Police Station.

The cases were registered against Annamalai over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Pappireddipatti on January 8.

A heated exchange of words began between the protestors and the BJP leader who questioned their right to stop him from entering the church. The video of the noisy altercation went viral on social media platforms.

Some local media portals posted the visuals on their X (formerly Twitter) handles. In the video, Annamalai tried to mollify the protestors by placing his hand on their shoulders.

