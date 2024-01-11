 Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai booked for promoting religious enmity after altercation with Christian youth | Mint
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai booked for promoting religious enmity after altercation with Christian youth

 Livemint

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai was booked for promoting religious enmity between two groups. Case registered against Annamalai under section 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) in Bommidi Police Station

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has been booked for allegedly promoting religious enmity between two groups. Dharmapuri police registered a case against him under section 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) in Bommidi Police Station.

The cases were registered against Annamalai over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Pappireddipatti on January 8.

A heated exchange of words began between the protestors and the BJP leader who questioned their right to stop him from entering the church. The video of the noisy altercation went viral on social media platforms.

Some local media portals posted the visuals on their X (formerly Twitter) handles. In the video, Annamalai tried to mollify the protestors by placing his hand on their shoulders.

Take a look at the video below,

Following this, police rushed to the spot and removed the angry youth, while facilitating the state BJP president to enter the church and play floral tributes to the idol. 

 

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Published: 11 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST
