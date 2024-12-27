Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Friday whipped himself outside his residence in Coimbatore to protest "continuous injustice" in the state.

Targeting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government, Annamalai said that his act was “not against any person or thing but against a continuous injustice that is happening.” K Annamalai condemned the police and state government's “apathy” in handling the sexual assault case of a student of Anna University.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whips himself | Watch video In the videos, shared by news agencies PTI and ANI, Annamalai can be seen whipping himself six times. Later, a person standing from behind interrupted in between and stopped the politician from continuing.

"Anybody understanding the Tamil culture will always know these are all part of the land. Flogging ourselves, punishing ourselves and putting ourselves through tough rhythms are all part of this culture. This is not against any person or thing but against a continuous injustice that is happening in the state," ANI quoted Annamalai.

Annamalai to fast for 48 days walk without footwear To continue opposing the state government, the BJP leader has vowed not to wear footwear until M. K. Stalin- led party is removed from power. K Annamalai on Thursday also announced that he will undertake a fast for 48 days from yesterday to protest against the government over Anna University's alleged sexual assault case.

Calling the Anna University sexual assault case a “tipping point”, Annamalai claimed that “continuous injustice” has been happening against common people, women, and children in the last three years. “Yesterday, we announced that I had chosen to go the path, which a lot of my forefathers had walked on, flogging ourselves and whipping,” he added.

Chennai sexual assault case A second-year student at Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on Monday, December 23. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. The incident has stirred a political storm in the state as several opposition parties have begun protesting against the government in the matter.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Police detained BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party cadres during a protest, organised by the BJP and AIDMK, against the Chennai sexual assault case.

Condemning the state government, BJP leader Soundararajan, called the police action against demonstrators as an attempt to silence their voice. “This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice,” She added that police had detained her and several party workers during the protest.