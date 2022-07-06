Tamil Nadu BJP chief threatens DMK to do a ‘Maharashtra’ in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP chief threatens DMK to do a ‘Maharashtra’ in Tamil Nadu2 min read . 02:52 PM IST
K Annamalai, the chief of the Tamil Nadu BJP, compared the political crisis in Maharashtra to the ‘dynasty politics; in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has threatened the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to do a ‘Maharashtra’ in Tamil Nadu. He compared the "dynasty politics" of Tamil Nadu to the current political unrest in Maharashtra. He said, “'It will happen in Tamil Nadu too."
Drawing parallels between Maharashtra's Shiv Sena and Tamil Nadu's DMK, he said, "Karunanidhi's elder son Muthu planned to act in films but it didn't work. His other son Azhagiri is out of the party like the Thackeray family. His third son Stalin became CM, like his (Balahsaheb Thackeray's) son in Maharastra. Stalin's son acted in films, as it is happening in Maharastra too. This is history in front of us (in Tamil Nadu)," he added.
Addressing a gathering, Annamalai said, "Eknath Shinde emerged out of Shiv Sena, he followed 'raj dharma'. It will happen in Tamil Nadu too...We (Tamil Nadu BJP) will get 25 MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, which is equal to 150 MLAs in the Assembly polls in the state."
Eknath Shinde led a group of Sena MLAs in opposition to the MVA administration earlier in June, which caused it to lose its majority in the Maharashtra assembly. As a result, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena, resigned as chief minister prior to a floor test.
With a 164-99 victory on July 4, the newly-elected Eknath Shinde-led administration in Maharashtra proved its majority and solidified his status as the state's chief minister and Shiv Sena leader. Shinde received 164 votes in support while the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp combo received 99 votes against it.
The leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP also set the DMK an ultimatum, giving them till December 31 to carry out their election-related promises to shut down state-run liquor stores. If the DMK does not keep its pledges, the BJP has forewarned the state administration that it would go on a state-wide padayatra on January 1, 2023.
"We want to tell the state govt to fulfil their poll promise by December 31 this year. If half of TASMAC stores (Govt-run liquor shops) are not closed by December 31, a 'padayatra' from Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock till Chennai's Gopalapuram will be held," said K Annamalai.
(With ANI inputs)
