Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai to be made Minister of State in Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Sources

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai to be made Minister of State in Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Sources

Livemint

Modi cabinet 3.0: Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai to be inducted into Union Council of Ministers

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as Minister of State on Sunday evening, according to Mint sources. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath for a third consecutive term today, and speculations are mounting about leaders who will likely take oath as the members of Council of Ministers today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

