Modi cabinet 3.0: Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai to be inducted into Union Council of Ministers
Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as Minister of State on Sunday evening, according to Mint sources. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath for a third consecutive term today, and speculations are mounting about leaders who will likely take oath as the members of Council of Ministers today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
