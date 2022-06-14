Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results on 17 June: How to check, direct link

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results on 17 June: How to check, direct link1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results can be checked at the Department of School Education's official website
Tamil Nadu's Department of School Education will be announcing the results of class 10 board exams on June 17, while for class 12 and class 11, the results will be declared on 23 June and 11 July respectively. The results can be checked at www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.tnresults.nic.in.
The Class 10th exams were held from May 6 to 30, while the exams for Class 12th were conducted from May 5 to 28. For Class 11th students, the exams were held from May 9 to 31.
The Department of School Education informed that a total of 25 lakh students sat for these examinations this year.
