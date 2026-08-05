Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: From gold for newborns to laptops for students, all major announcements in Vijay's first budget

The TVK-led government of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday presented its first Budget in the state Assembly. Finance Minister N Marie Wilson has focussed his budget on welfare schemes, economic growth, and education.

While presenting the budget, Wilson praised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for a number of incentives, including stopping kickbacks to some while awarding government tenders.

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Gold coin, silk saree scheme Wilson said that ₹812 crore has been allocated for the gold coin and silk saree scheme for women, wherein each woman will be receiving gold weighing eight grams as well as a silk saree during their marriage.

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Bicycles, helmets for students; government residential schools The TN government has allotted ₹777 crore in its budget to give bicycles, helmets, and bottle holders to young students to encourage them to continue their education.

₹125 crore has been earmarked for ultra-modern government residential schools for students from class 9 to 12.

A plan was also announced for the modernisation of schools, for which ₹300 crore has been set apart.

Gold ring scheme; laptops for college students As per TVK's promise in its election manifesto, the Vijay government will be giving a gold ring to all newborns in government hospitals, for which ₹560 crore has been allocated.

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Another ₹2,000 crore has been set aside for the laptop scheme for college students under the "Vettri Madikanini Thittam".

Education becomes main focus One of the main focal points of the Tamil Nadu budget is education. The government is planning to spend around ₹2,132 crore to modernise government schools in the state.

₹300 crore has been set aside for initiatives related to education for the ongoing financial year.

₹25 crore will be spent to restructure the curriculum of government schools.

In total, the Vijay administration will be spending ₹44,527 crore for its School Education Department and ₹8,393 crore for its Higher Education Department.

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Highways and roads The Vijay government has earmarked ₹21,524 crore for its Highways and Minor Ports Department, as per the revised Budget Estimates.

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Out of this, around ₹9,300 crore will be spent on the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme.

Under this scheme, the government is planning to widen state highways, improve road safety, build overbridges for pedestrians, and upgrade roads in rural areas.

Other schemes The government will also be spending ₹1,051 crore for improving grassroots sports and nurturing talented youngsters. It will be building 10 Special Olympics centres for ₹50 crore.

₹8,852 crore has been allocated for the housing department.

The government is also planning to launch a 'My Home' scheme under which one lakh affordable homes will be built under a public-private partnership.

The subsidy of ₹25,000 provided by the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee to first-time Hajj pilgrims will be increased to ₹35,000, Finance Minister Wilson announced.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: From gold for newborns to laptops for students, all major announcements in Vijay's first budget