Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured in the bus accident in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed about the decision taken by the central government. PMO wrote, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM"

Nine people were killed while thirty others were injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge near Coonor area of Nilgiris district on Saturday, reported PTI. The bus, carrying over 60 passengers, was on its way from Ooty to Mettupalaym when the accident occurred and the injured have been admitted to the Coonoor government hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had earlier announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased passengers. He also announced that ₹1 lakh would be given to the passengers who were seriously injured in the accident, while those with minor injuries would receive ₹50,000.

Nilgiris District Collector Aruna had earlier told ANI, "The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The rescue team is in full force. We have rescued all the passengers. Eight persons have been declared dead. The rest are undergoing treatment. The government has acted in full swing."

"The CM has also announced relief measures at the rate of ₹2 lakh for the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those seriously injured and ₹50,000 for minimum injured. So, as of now, the entire team and the government machinery are in place," the official further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

