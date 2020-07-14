Tamil Nadu: Bus services to remain suspended till July 31

Tamil Nadu: Bus services to remain suspended till July 311 min read . 06:06 AM IST
CHENNAI : With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services till July 31.
The state government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15.
The state count of cases stands at 1,38,470 of which 89,532 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the pandemic has increased to 1,966.
