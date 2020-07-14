Subscribe
Tamil Nadu: Bus services to remain suspended till July 31
Chennai: Boys play cricket on a street during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease.

Tamil Nadu: Bus services to remain suspended till July 31

1 min read . 06:06 AM IST ANI

  • The Tamil Nadu government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15
  • The state has so far reported more than 1.38 lakh coronavirus cases so far

CHENNAI : With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services till July 31.

The state government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15.

The state reported 4,244 new cases in the last 24 hours while 3,617 patients have recovered and 68 persons lost their lives due to the virus.

The state count of cases stands at 1,38,470 of which 89,532 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the pandemic has increased to 1,966.

