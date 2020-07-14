Tamil Nadu: Bus services to remain suspended till July 31

CHENNAI : With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services till July 31.

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services till July 31.

The state government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15.

The state government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The state reported 4,244 new cases in the last 24 hours while 3,617 patients have recovered and 68 persons lost their lives due to the virus.

The state count of cases stands at 1,38,470 of which 89,532 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the pandemic has increased to 1,966.