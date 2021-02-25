OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess
Tamil Nadu bus strike: 50% of buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu bus strike: 50% of buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 11:56 AM IST Staff Writer

The strike has been observed by eight State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Tamil Nadu: Some transport trade unions in Tamil Nadu have called for a statewide strike today over their various demands, including their wages, news agency ANI reports. 50% of buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
After dates were given by the Delhi HC for the filing of counter-affidavit and rejoinders, the matter was posted for further hearing in April.

Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST
The tech giants will now be required to pay for local news content

Facebook now required to pay for news in Australia, other countries may follow suit: 10 points

3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Army chief General MM Naravane. (ANI Photo)

Army chief Naravane says Beijing's South China Sea strategy 'won't work with us'

5 min read . 11:21 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Can a vaccinated person still spread the coronavirus?

5 min read . 10:56 AM IST

The strike has been observed by eight State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

Meanwhile, the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India's Road Transport Sector, has extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on 26 February 26 against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hold 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, on the same day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout