Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess

Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 11:56 AM IST
The strike has been observed by eight State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tamil Nadu: Some transport trade unions in Tamil Nadu have called for a statewide strike today over their various demands, including their wages, news agency ANI reports. 50% of buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.
Meanwhile, the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India's Road Transport Sector, has extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on 26 February 26 against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hold 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, on the same day.
