Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi elevated as Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji takes oath as minister as MK Stalin reshuffles cabinet

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle Oath Ceremony: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi was on Sunday sworn in as the deputy chief minister with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle Oath Ceremony LIVE Update: Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, Senthil others to take oath
Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle Oath Ceremony LIVE Update: Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, Senthil others to take oath(HT_PRINT)

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was on Sunday sworn in as the deputy Chief Minister with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle. V Senthil Balaji also returned to the council of ministers, just two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.

Udhayanidhi has been promoted amid growing calls within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, particularly with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections. The 46-year-old has been considered a potential future Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of his father and late grandfather and former CM M. Karunanidhi.

After elevated as Tamil Nadu designate Deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi said that he hopes his work before justifies the decision to elevate him to Deputy chief minister. He paid his tributes to former DMK Chief M Karunanidhi at his memorial in Chennai, ahead of the swearing in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

3.53 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin along with the State ministers at Raj Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony of newly-inducted ministers.

 

3.47 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed SM Nasar, as minister of Tamil Nadu.

3.45 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed Dr Govi Chezhiaan, as minister of Tamil Nadu.

3.42: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed V Senthilbalaji, as minister of Tamil Nadu

3.39 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed R Rajendran, as minister of Tamil Nadu

3.36 PM: “I will have to be more responsible," Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi

“I will have to be more responsible. I am happy,” says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin.

3.34 PM: "Udhayanidhi is the hope of DMK," says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin will do his duty for the betterment of our Tamil Nadu. He is the hope of DMK. On behalf of VCK, I extend my support to him,” says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

 

3.31 PM: V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar are other ministers to take oath with Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin

3.24 PM: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister designates V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.

3.11 PM: DMK leaders arrive at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony: Several leaders from DMK arrive at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ministers designates V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.

 

2:59 PM: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji reaches Raj Bhawan to take oath:

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji reaches Raj Bhawan to take oath as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government.

2.58 PM: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji reaches Raj Bhawan to take oath: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji reaches Raj Bhawan to take oath as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also take oath as the Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu in Channai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi elevated as Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji takes oath as minister as MK Stalin reshuffles cabinet

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.