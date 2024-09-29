Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle Oath Ceremony: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi was on Sunday sworn in as the deputy chief minister with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was on Sunday sworn in as the deputy Chief Minister with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle. V Senthil Balaji also returned to the council of ministers, just two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.

Udhayanidhi has been promoted amid growing calls within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, particularly with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections. The 46-year-old has been considered a potential future Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of his father and late grandfather and former CM M. Karunanidhi.

After elevated as Tamil Nadu designate Deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi said that he hopes his work before justifies the decision to elevate him to Deputy chief minister. He paid his tributes to former DMK Chief M Karunanidhi at his memorial in Chennai, ahead of the swearing in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

3.53 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin along with the State ministers at Raj Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony of newly-inducted ministers.

3.47 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed SM Nasar, as minister of Tamil Nadu.

3.45 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed Dr Govi Chezhiaan, as minister of Tamil Nadu.

3.42: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed V Senthilbalaji, as minister of Tamil Nadu

3.39 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to newly appointed R Rajendran, as minister of Tamil Nadu

3.36 PM: “I will have to be more responsible," Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi “I will have to be more responsible. I am happy," says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin.

3.34 PM: "Udhayanidhi is the hope of DMK," says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. "Udhayanidhi Stalin will do his duty for the betterment of our Tamil Nadu. He is the hope of DMK. On behalf of VCK, I extend my support to him," says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

3.31 PM: V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar are other ministers to take oath with Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin

3.24 PM: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy CM designate Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister designates V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.

3.11 PM: DMK leaders arrive at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony: Several leaders from DMK arrive at Raj Bhawan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ministers designates V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.

2:59 PM: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji reaches Raj Bhawan to take oath: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji reaches Raj Bhawan to take oath as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government.

