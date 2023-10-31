Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Tamil Nadu challenges Governor RN Ravi in SC over delay in clearing bills, govt orders

Tamil Nadu challenges Governor RN Ravi in SC over delay in clearing bills, govt orders

Livemint

Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Governor Ravi over alleged delay in clearing bills and government orders.

Governor RN Ravi (PTI)

Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court against Governor RN Ravi over alleged delay in clearing bills and Government Orders which were passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The writ petition seeks a direction to the Governor to clear bills, files and Government Orders within a specified timeframe.

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST
