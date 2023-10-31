Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Governor Ravi over alleged delay in clearing bills and government orders.

Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court against Governor RN Ravi over alleged delay in clearing bills and Government Orders which were passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The writ petition seeks a direction to the Governor to clear bills, files and Government Orders within a specified timeframe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

