Multiplexes and theatres across Tamil Nadu will be open for visitors from 27 August as the state government eases Covid-induced lockdown norms.

Nearly four months after the cinema halls were closed due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association said that they are hoping for a grand re-opening this weekend.

"We have planned to re-open from 27 August throughout the state," said 'Rohini' Panneerselvam, the general secretary of the association, adding that they are bracing for a steady trickle of movie lovers.

Further, Paneerselvam told news agency PTI that all the staff members of theatres have received at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.

"All those who ought to receive the second dose will get it soon," he said.

This comes in the backdrop of state Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday permitting the re-opening of theatres with 50% occupancy. The CM also extended the ongoing lockdown by another two weeks till 6 September.

As per the government’s SOPs the cinema halls should be disinfected and seating arrangements should ensure social distancing.

“Yes, we will strictly implement all the government safety norms on Covid-19," Panneerselvam said.

The previous AIADMK government had ordered the closure of cinema halls from 26 April, after they recommenced business in November last year.

After the DMK stormed to power, the government announced several relaxations in various stages and had allowed the re-opening of theatres from today.

The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association even made a representation to the new government seeking the early resurrection of the theatres which had been severely affected since the pandemic broke.

Covid situation in state

Tamil Nadu continued to record a dip in the number of daily cases as the state added 1,630 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing its tally to 26,00,885.

As many as 23 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 34,709 so far, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,827 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,47,005, leaving 19,171 active infections.

Meanwhile, minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the department has vaccinated 2.80 crore people so far and the state's requirement was 12 crore vaccines on the basis of two doses for the six crore population.

"We have about 15 lakh doses in hand and it is possible to hold vaccination camps without any hassle over the next few days," the minister said.

