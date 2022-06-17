Tamil Nadu Class 10 result: TN SLCC results likely to be announced today1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN class 10 SSLC result on the board's official website--tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu SSLC results are likely to be announced on Friday, June 17. The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN class 10 SSLC result on the board's official website--tnresults.nic.in. Besides, students can also check the results at results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.