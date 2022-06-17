Tamil Nadu Class 10 result: TN SLCC results likely to be announced today

Tamil Nadu SSLC results are likely to be announced on Friday, June 17. The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN class 10 SSLC result on the board's official website--tnresults.nic.in. Besides, students can also check the results at results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

