Home / News / India /  Tamil Nadu Class 10 result: TN SLCC results likely to be announced today

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result: TN SLCC results likely to be announced today

Tamil Nadu class 10 SSLC results are likely to be announced today
1 min read . 10:20 AM ISTLivemint

  • The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN class 10 SSLC result on the board's official website--tnresults.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tamil Nadu SSLC results are likely to be announced on Friday, June 17. The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN class 10 SSLC result on the board's official website--tnresults.nic.in. Besides, students can also check the results at results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLA result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu board

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit option

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE)conducted the SSLC examination in the state from June 6 to 30, 2022 in offline mode.

Last year, the TN SSLC result was announced on August 23 in which all the students were declared to have passed. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Karnataka PUC results 2022: Results likely this week, how to check and download

Also read: UP Board result 2022: The UPMSP class 10, 12 results to be announced soon

Also read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10 result

Also read: WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal JEE result releasing today. Details here

