Students who have appeared for the Class 10 exam can soon expect to get the results by tomorrow according to several reports.Students who have appeared for the exam and want to check and download the results, then student's can search the list of websites for the results.

List of websites where students can you check TN SSLC result 2022

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

How to download Tamil Nadu SSLC result

Go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the Result tab.

Login with application number or TN SSLC Hall Ticket and date of birth.

After login students will see the result on the screen

Download the result for future use.

In 2019, 95.2 percent students passed the 10th class exam. Whereas, in 2018 the number of students who passed the 10th exam was 94.5 percent.