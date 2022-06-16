Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result: Students who have appeared for the TN 10th result and want to check and download the results, then student's can search the list of websites for the results.
Students who have appeared for the Class 10 exam can soon expect to get the results by tomorrow according to several reports.Students who have appeared for the exam and want to check and download the results, then student's can search the list of websites for the results.
List of websites where students can you check TN SSLC result 2022
tnresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
dge.tn.nic.in
How to download Tamil Nadu SSLC result
Go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in.
Click on the Result tab.
Login with application number or TN SSLC Hall Ticket and date of birth.
After login students will see the result on the screen
Download the result for future use.
Students can visit these websites tnresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and the results will also be released online on the official results portal for the state of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in
In 2019, 95.2 percent students passed the 10th class exam. Whereas, in 2018 the number of students who passed the 10th exam was 94.5 percent.
In 2019, 95.2 percent students passed the 10th class exam. Whereas, in 2018 the number of students who passed the 10th exam was 94.5 percent.