Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced to cancel class 12 state board examination considering the current pandemic situation in the state. It further said, a committee would be formed to decide how the student would be evaluated for the crucial examination.

The government in its statement annouced, the decision was in view of the high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also considering the chances of a third wave.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said "the class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled." The decision was taken in consultations with stakeholders including teachers, educationists and experts.

A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded, an official release said, adding such marks alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses.

Several state governments have already announced similar decision after the Centre last week decided to cancel CBSE class 12 board in the the view of COVID.

The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown

The announcement comes hours after the state government extended the COVID-induced lockdown across the state with certain restrictions being eased. The lockdown will remain in force in the state till June 14.

The CM said in the morning, "Overall, though the spread of coronavirus has come under control in Tamil Nadu, it continued to be on the rise in 11 districts including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris."

Hence, such regions would have lesser relaxations and the rest of the state, relatively more, according to an official release.

Across the state, standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls, pavement hawkers selling flowers besides other things would be allowed to function from 6 AM to 5 PM and fish markets and slaughter houses shall be open only for wholesale trade, the government said in a statement.

Government offices shall resume work with 30 per cent employees and Sub Registrar's office shall limit registration work by issuing 'tokens' only upto 50 per cent and matchwork industries could operate with 50 per cent workers. Except few essential departments including medical, other government offices were closed from last month, it also added.

The state on Saturday logged 21,410 new COVID-19 cases and 443 fatalities, pushing the tally to 22.16 lakh and the toll to 26,571.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 32,472 people getting discharged, taking the total number to 19,32,788.

The health bulletin said, currently, there are 2,57,463 active cases in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

