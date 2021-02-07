Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu: Classes for IX, XI to resume tomorrow, decision on I-VIII soon
Photo: HT

Tamil Nadu: Classes for IX, XI to resume tomorrow, decision on I-VIII soon

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST PTI

Students should attend the classes by wearing the masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and bring an acceptance from parents that they are willing to send their wards to school, the education minister said

Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday while resumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided upon by Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday.

Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday while resumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided upon by Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday.

Students should attend the classes by wearing the masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and bring an acceptance from parents that they are willing to send their wards to school, he told reporters here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt may increase MGNREGA spend if need arises: Anurag Thakur

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST

UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

5 min read . 06:23 PM IST

First phase of Covid vaccination concludes in Nepal after India's supply of jabs

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

No 'ghar wapsi' till farmers' demands are met, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

3 min read . 05:59 PM IST

Students should attend the classes by wearing the masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and bring an acceptance from parents that they are willing to send their wards to school, he told reporters here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt may increase MGNREGA spend if need arises: Anurag Thakur

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST

UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

5 min read . 06:23 PM IST

First phase of Covid vaccination concludes in Nepal after India's supply of jabs

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

No 'ghar wapsi' till farmers' demands are met, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

3 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Already, classrooms have been sprayed with disinfectants, the toilets and other places in the schools been cleaned, he said. Referring to a few complaints against some private schools demanding full fees from the students prior to the annual examination or they would not be allowed to write it, the Minister said the state government would take action against such schools.

Earlier, he distributed 'Thalikku Thangam' to 484 women and benefits of a many welfare schemes in the presence of Erode district Collector C Kathiravan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.