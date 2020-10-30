Tamil Nadu clears 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical admissions

On Friday, Palaniswami said efforts were afoot to implement the horizontal reservation from the current academic year itself. He called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and thanked him for clearing the bill, which would also help the government overcome a possible legal challenge to the executive route it had taken earlier to implement the quota. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who accompanied Palaniswami, said the quota was the 'brainchild' of the Chief Minister and the AIADMK government. "DMK cannot take credit," he told reporters when asked about Stalin stating that Purohit's approval followed his party's protest. Stalin was trying to build an illusion and this won't succeed, he said. In the past about nine year AIADMK rule, as any as 3,050 new MBBS seats were created (in government sector) and during the five year DMK rule (2006-11), only 300 seats were added, Jayakumar said adding the announcement on counsellingfor medical admissions could be expected soon. Stalin claimed Purohit gave his assent to the quota bill as he was left with no other choice and thanked him for giving his nod. His party's protest and the hope expressed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court were behind Purohit's "change of heart", he added. In a tweet, Stalin said the approval came after 45 days and when the time for medical counselling was nearing and the Governor had to approve in view of such factors.