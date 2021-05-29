The Madhya Pradesh government said that it will provide free education and a pension of ₹5,000 per month to children whose parents died of Covid. He also said that children will be provided free ration even if they are not eligible for it.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to upload required data of children who lost their parents to Covid-19 on the Bal Swaraj portal.
On Wednesday, Women and child development minister Smriti Irani had said that 577 children across the country have been orphaned after their parents died of Covid-19.
